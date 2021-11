Electronics giant Panasonic has provided an update on the new 4680 battery cell it is developing for Tesla, via an interview with Nikkei Asia. The form factor for the 4680-type battery cell was first revealed at Tesla's Battery Day event in September last year. During that event, Tesla claimed the 4680-type battery will provide five times more energy and six times more power capacity. The battery cell is powered by a new anode that uses a new silicon.

