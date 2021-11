Forza Horizon 5 players have criticized Horizon Arcade as one of the “worst” in years after developers changed it from Forzathon Live. Forza Horizon 5 was officially released on November 9 and with it came a few changes to the gameplay. One of the biggest would be the map change from the UK to Mexico, but there is also a change in the multiplayer challenges formerly known as Forzathon Live.

