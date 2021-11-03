CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

UPDATE: Rockwall ISD, Rockwall County bond propositions pass

By Brad Kellar
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 4 days ago
Rockwall County voters passed three major bond propositions Tuesday to help pay for improvements to local schools and roadways.

• The Rockwall Independent School District had two proposition featured on the ballots. Proposition A would provide $458.9 million in bonds for the construction of new school facilities and sites for the schools, as well as the purchase of new school buses.

Proposition B would allow for $16.9 million in bonds for technology equipment.

Proposition A passed with 4,931 votes for (51.15%) to 4,709 votes against (48.85%).

Proposition B passed with 4,958 votes for (51.33%) to 4,692 votes against (48.67%).

• Rockwall County had Proposition A on the ballot which would allow for the issuance of $150 million in bonds to pay for construction of new roads throughout the county, joining state, city and regional government projects. The measure passed with 6,562 votes for (61.26%) to 4,149 votes against (38.74%)

Comments / 0

Rockwall, TX
