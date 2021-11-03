CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Black Pearl Sings The Staple Singers’ “Let’s Do It Again” | Rickey Smiley Karaoke Night

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 10 days ago

Black Pearl has a big personality and a big...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

DP Sings Tank’s “Please Don’t Go” | Rickey Smiley Karaoke Night

Ms. Jannie doesn’t throw her panties on stage for everybody at the Stardome, but DP got two pair when he sang “Please Don’t Go” by Tank!!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Trina Ellis Sings Sisqo’s “Incomplete” | Rickey Smiley Karaoke Night

I was done after Trina Ellis told me she was somebody’s grandmama!! But she shut it down singing “Incomplete” by Sisqo at the StarDome!!!! #RickeySmileyKaraokeNight #KaraokeNight. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

Ashley Sings Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” | Rickey Smiley Karaoke Night

People love singing “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton at the StarDome. But did the audience like the way Ashley from Detroit sang it?? #RickeySmileyKaraokeNight #KaraokeNight. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
okcheartandsoul.com

Morris Day Talks About Making “The Time” With Prince 40 Years Ago | RSMS

Can you believe it’s been 40 years since Morris Day & The Time released their first album?!? We talked to Morris Day about the big anniversary, working with Prince, Purple Rain and much more, and it was great having him on the show!!!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook:...
MORRIS, OK
okcheartandsoul.com

Da Brat Reveals What “Brat Loves Judy” Is About | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea has Tea about Dr. Dre, and then he asks @DABRATTV some questions about her new WE tv show #BratLovesJudy. What did you think about the first episode??. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing My Chemical Romance’s Eternal Banger “Welcome To The Black Parade”

When Kelly Clarkson was a young boy, her father took her into the city to see a marching band. He said, “Kelly Clarkson, when you grow up, will you be the savior of the broken, the beaten, and the damned?” Actually, none of this happened, at least as far as we know. But Kelly Clarkson is in interpreter of song, and today, she interpreted motherfucking “Welcome To The Black Parade,” baby!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karaoke#Staples#The Staple Singers
MIX 107.9

Teyana Taylor Stops Performing Mid-Song To Check If Fan Is Ok [VIDEO]

Days After Astroworld Tragedy Teyana Taylor is currently on her “Last Rose Petal” tour and a clip has surfaced showing the artist checking on someone in the crowd during one of her songs. The clip shows Taylor walking to the side of the stage repeatedly asking if the woman was okay and instructing security to […]
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Porsha Williams' Spinoff Brings Her Ex and Her Fiancé Face-to-Face

Reality TV star Porsha Williams has made a name for herself thanks to the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Fans have come to love the drama she brings to each season, like getting engaged to her "friend's" former husband Simon Guobadia. Now that she is building a family of her own including her young daughter PJ, she's got new plans in the works at Bravo.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Gavan O'Herlihy Dies, Willow, Death Wish 3, Happy Days Star Was 70

Sad news has hit Hollywood as Gavan O'Herlihy has reportedly passed away. The veteran actor, who originally appeared on Happy Days and whose memorable big screen credits included classics like Never Say Never Again, Willow, and Superman III, was 70 years old. The news was published by the Irish Echo, though a cause of death hasn't yet been revealed. Barbie Wilde, who played O'Herlihy's girlfriend in Death Wish 3, has also addressed his passing by writing on Twitter, "RIP to fellow Death Wish 3 actor, Gavan O'Herlihy."
CELEBRITIES
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy