CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cardi B blasts rappers for depressing music: “All of them wanna die”

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is not feeling the current state of hip hop, and she’s blasting rappers for having a death wish and making boring, depressing music. “I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again. These...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 13

Jeannine P.
3d ago

She's absolutely right. Today's youth is obsessed with death. When I was a teenager I didn't know one person. that committed suicide. Now it's very common place. Very sad, sensitive and influenced generation. smh

Reply(4)
5
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Jokes That She Is Dropping Her Own "Island Boy" Song For The Bardi Gang

Cardi B has jumped on the Island Boy wave. This past Saturday, the "Up" rapper took to Twitter with an exciting announcement about some upcoming music. "SURPRISE!!!!!! I’m dropping a song on Monday on SoundCloud!!!," she tweeted. "Nothing serious just something special for BARDIGANG…..Here’s a lil taste." Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Cardi B
OK! Magazine

Offset Gifts Cardi B With A Dominican Republic Mansion For The Rapper's 29th Birthday — See The Lavish Estate

Offset made sure wife Cardi B's 29th birthday was one for the books by gifting the rapper with a mega mansion in the Dominican Republic. The Migos rapper, also 29, surprised the "WAP" artist with the Caribbean oasis during her dancehall-themed birthday party on Monday, October 11. As if a brand new home wasn't enough, Cardi B's baby daddy also gifted her a stunning diamond necklace with a Playboy bunny Cuban link chain by Eliantte, which featured a large playboy bunny pendant surrounded by smaller bunny pendants.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

DJ Khaled Gifts Cardi B a Diamond Bracelet

Cardi B went to Instagram to show off her icy and very pricey gift that she received from DJ Khaled from Pristine Jewelers in NYC the official unofficial jewelers to the starts and where Khaled and Cardi both shop for their major diamond pieces. In the Insta video, Cardi says she previously asked Pristine Jewelers for the bracelet and told them, she would be back for it at another time. When pristine got wind that DJ. Khaled was looking for a gift for Cardi, the reason unknown, they tipped him off and the rest is gift-giving history.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Reviews Megan Thee Stallion's Popeyes Hottie Sauce

Megan Thee Stallion‘s new Popeyes Hottie Sauce is officially out and people are already talking about the new dipping condiment. On Thursday (October 21), Megan’s “WAP” collaborator Cardi B took to social media to review the hot sauce. In the clip shared by Akademiks on Instagram, fans can see Cardi’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Rapper#Blasts#American Music Awards#Instagram Live#Wap#Pristine Jewelers#Abc Audio
UPI News

Anitta, Saweetie perform 'Faking Love' on 'The Late Late Show'

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Brazilian singer Anitta and American rapper Saweetie took the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The recording artists performed their song "Faking Love" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show. Anitta wore a black bodysuit with long gloves and thigh high boots,...
MUSIC
HOT 97

Cardi B. Gave Offset A Crazy Whine At Her Dancehall Party + He Penned A Sweet Message ‘I Value You So Much’

Cardi B. celebrated her 29th birthday in true Cardi style. By having a big party and she invited VIP fans. Cardi had a dancehall-themed Passa Passa party, which is similar to a West Indian carnival. Essence points out Passa Passa is a Jamaican thing that was started in 2003, after Ash Wednesday, and people party in the street in different costumes for a week.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

LaLa Anthony Was "Caught Off Guard" By Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Her marriage to Carmelo Anthony has reached its conclusion—possibly permanently this time around—and LaLa Anthony is ushering a new chapter of her life. Her fans have watched as she uploads a steady stream of thirst traps and poses with her uber-famous best friends including Kim Kardashian and Kelly Rowland. The actress caught up with Angie Martinez and discussed what this new season of life has been like for her.
RELATIONSHIPS
FitnessVolt.com

BREAKING: Women’s Physique Bodybuilder Jennifer Hernandez Passed Away at 58

The death of Women’s Physique Competitor Jennifer Hernandez aged 58 marks another sad day in the bodybuilding community. In a story that is still developing, Denis James shared on his Instagram that IFBB Pro Jennifer Hernandez has sadly passed away. The cause or nature of her pre-mature passing is still unknown but with such news family members or friends will more than likely speak up as soon as they digest the situation themselves.
FITNESS
hotnewhiphop.com

Aminé Drops Off Bouncy New Single, "Charmander"

Any longtime gamer will tell you that the Pokémon video game series for the original GameBoy and GameBoy color was an absolute game-changer. Bringing the fabled card game to life and revolutionizing handheld gaming in the process, the Pokémon series cemented itself as a pillar of culture and still inspires new content across all media, more than two decades after the game's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Tells Charlamagne Tha God "You Was Wrong" Over Rich Homie Quan Prediction

About a decade ago, Charlamagne Tha God went on the record to say that he predicted Rich Homie Quan would have a longer, more impactful music career than his Rich Gang partner Young Thug. Having made those comments, and then getting on Birdman's bad side a few years later, Charlamagne was never blessed with an interview from Jeffery on The Breakfast Club. Considering how close Thug is to Birdman, he was seemingly boycotting the platform after the three hosts failed to "put respect" on Baby's name. Ten years later, Thug has officially made his first appearance on the hip-hop radio show, speaking about his new album Punk, making "Way 2 Sexy" with Drake and Future, and much more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Cardi B Shows off Mansion Husband Offset Bought Her for Her 29th Birthday

Rapper Offset had a lavish birthday gift for his wife Cardi B this week: a 6-bedroom mansion. Cardi B revealed the extravagant gift in an Instagram video, complete with a tour of the property and an explanation of the thought that went into it. She apparently intends to rent out the home for short-term vacations.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy