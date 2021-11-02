Did Simone Biles Play A Part In Her Boyfriend Getting Cut From The Houston Texans? | RSMS

We just got a pleasant surprise from Simone Biles. The 24-year-old gymnast has been very active on social media recently, but we were not at all prepared for her latest post. Just yesterday, Biles shared a picture from a mysterious photoshoot and this image looks like it could've been taken on the set of a music video.
Simone Biles will always be remembered as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but in the past few months she’s also been solidifying herself as something of a fashion icon. She’s posted photos to Instagram wearing trendy cut-out dresses, Gucci pool wraps, a leather corset mini dress and matching gloves and modeling her new collaboration with Athleta Girl. And who could forget her incredible Met Gala look by AREA x Athleta? But Biles’s latest post might just be our favorite yet, and it’s giving us major modern Rapunzel vibes.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been wondering what Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been up to since the Tokyo Olympics, the answer is touring the country. She, alongside some of the best gymnasts of all time, has been performing in the Gold Over America Tour, and Wednesday is time for their Charlotte show.
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are no strangers to PDA, and her latest post featuring her boyfriend might just be our favorite example yet. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old Olympian shared a sweet snap of the NFL player on Instagram. In the pic, we see Owens sporting a white t-shirt with his thumb and index finger pointed towards the camera. “DAMN,” the gold medalist captioned the IG Story. Oh, and she added three flirty emojis including the drooling face.
As she’s become arguably the world’s greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles has had the unwavering support and affection of her proud parents. Here’s everything to know about the Olympian’s mom and dad. Simone Biles, 24, is known to the world as an exceptional, Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, and...
While visiting “The Today Show,” on Oct. 21, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she is still scared to practice gymnastics. The 24-year-old gymnast stepped away from the Summer Olympics to focus on her mental health after suffering from the “twisties,” which is a phenomenon where gymnasts lose control over their bodies while they are twisting in the air. It has been described as a “mental block” that psychologically cripples gymnasts, making them unable to perform the familiar maneuvers they were once able to execute.
For the fourth time in five seasons, the San Francisco 49ers made a midseason trade in the hopes of bolstering their squad. This most recent move brings promising young defensive lineman Charles Omenihu over from the Houston Texans in exchange for a future late-round draft pick. The 24-year-old’s stats might not be eye-popping, but the Niners aren't just betting on his potential — they're also betting on his ability to play well with others.
HOUSTON -- A day after the NFL trade deadline, with quarterback Deshaun Watson still on the Houston Texans roster, general manager Nick Caserio said the situation hasn't been a distraction in the building. But on Wednesday morning, much of Caserio's 27-minute news conference was taken up by questions about Watson's...
Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles still has trouble balancing her array of feelings surrounding the unexpected twists of the 2020 Tokyo Games. As seen in a preview clip exclusive to E! News, the 20-year-old member of the U.S. women's national gymnastics team is a guest on Facebook Watch's talk show Peace of Mind With Taraji on Monday, Nov. 8. During the visit, Jordan told co-hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade about finding out that she would step in for Simone Biles after the superstar withdrew midway through the gymnastics team final in July.
Jessica Gadirova says gymnasts of her generation feel able to “be more open” in the wake of Simone Biles’ public struggles at the Tokyo Olympics. Gadirova, who alongside her twin sister Jennifer was part of the team which won Britain’s first women’s gymnastics medal in 93 years in Tokyo, said the American superstar’s decision to speak out had helped protect the mental and physical health of her peers.
Shaun King talks about the reasons for Baker Mayfield’s inconsistencies, how his injury has impacted his play, how the Browns have handled the situation with Odell Beckham Jr., why he disagreed with the way Odell went about this and more.
Simone Biles and an all-star team of gymnasts performed in Bridgeport at the Webster Bank Arena Wednesday night for the Gold Over America Tour. The Gold Over America tour stars Biles and is a celebration of female athletes representing the sport of women's gymnastics. Biles and an all-star team of...
Al Michaels, the giant of sports broadcasting who is nearing the end of his contract with NBC for Sunday Night Football, seems increasingly likely to be the first marquee booth hire at Amazon.
The play-by-play man all but confirmed the shift during a podcast interview with Sports Illustrated, which was posted this morning. Several other media reports in 2021, including several by the New York Post, have indicated the likelihood of Michaels landing at Amazon. The tech company shelled out billions for exclusive NFL rights starting next season and is ramping up an entire broadcast operation. It has streamed games for...
It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
There is no doubt that Bayley is one of the top female Superstars in all of WWE. Her previous reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion lasted 380 days and on top of that, she also has the most days as a Women’s Champion in modern WWE. It seems she has reacted to WWE’s latest releases as well.
