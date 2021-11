Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Cleveland. The introduction video featured tribute from Barack Obama, who said, “I’ve turned to Jay-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery. Today, Jay-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.” The video also featured tributes from Beyoncé, LeBron James, Chris Rock, Sean Combs, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

