Leaders vow to cut methane, protect forests at UN summit; bolder climate action must wait

By Anna M. Phillips, Chris Megerian Los Angeles Times (TNS)
 4 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland — With global leaders unable to reach consensus on how to quickly curb rising temperatures, President Joe Biden sought other avenues of progress on his last day at the U.N. climate summit — forging narrower agreements to cut methane emissions and save the world’s forests. The patchwork...

FOX40

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
Vladimir Putin
Scott Morrison
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Boris Johnson
Climate protests: inflatable pigs, megaphones, costumes and a rainbow

Tens of thousands of protesters marched peacefully through the center of Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, urging politicians and business leaders attending the COP26 climate talks to do more to stem global warming. More than 100,000 people braved rain and wind to chastise the world’s biggest emitters for not doing enough...
Johnson urges participants to 'pull together' for COP26 deal

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged ministers and negotiators at Cop26 to "pull together and drive for the line" to secure ambitious action on climate change. As the first week of the crunch U.N. climate talks in Glasgow ends, the prime minister said countries must come back...
Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
Countries pledge to cut heavily polluting coal, with caveats

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — In the fight to curb climate change, several major coal-using nations announced steps Thursday to wean themselves — at times slowly — off of the heavily polluting fossil fuel. The pledges to phase out coal come on top of other promises made at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the head […]
CO2 rebound as climate summit sees emissions pledges

Global CO2 emissions are set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to an assessment published on Thursday as countries signed up to fossil-fuel cutting pledges criticised as too vague by campaigners. The grim emissions assessment was billed as a "reality check" for nations gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, seen as a last chance to halt catastrophic climate change. Moderate progress this week was checked by the release of the Global Carbon Project's annual report, which showed that emissions from gas and coal will rise in 2021 by more than they dropped during the pandemic. It suggested CO2 emissions could eclipse the 40-billion-tonne record set in 2019, which some have predicted -- and many hoped -- would be a peak.
Clean up your mess, youth tells leaders at climate talk

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks. Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say. “It’s our future. Our future is being negotiated, […]
‘Time has come’ for U.S. farms to cut methane emissions -Agriculture Secretary

(Reuters) – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday “the time has come” for American farmers to slash their greenhouse gas emissions by taking advantage of newly announced incentives designed to fight climate change. Vilsack’s Agriculture Department this week unveiled a raft of incentive-based programs for farmers to reduce...
The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
UN Summit discusses action on climate change

As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the United Nations COP26 Climate Summit, questions arise about the significance of the annual meeting and whether it will lead to real change. ******. COP26 is the first time since the Paris Agreement that countries are revisiting their voluntary commitments under the accord....
Leaders depart and COP26 climate summit turns to finding the money

World leaders have left the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and negotiators are getting down to business on how to fund the pledges made in the first few days and make good on past promises. Here’s what to know. Wednesday’s sessions are focused on financing climate measures —...
