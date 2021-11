Is Mendota the real deal? The Soccer Trojans continued their winning ways in the Chillicothe IVC sectional. They topped a rugged Quincy Notre Dame 3 – 2. Coach Nick Myers said Quincy Notre Dame is a top notch team, but, added, they didn't seem ready for the way Mendota attacked. Our front four provided constant pressure giving QND's defenders a lot to handle. Myers added, “Our defense stepped up and locked them down except for QND's two corner kick goals. Our guys poured every ounce of effort they had into this game."

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO