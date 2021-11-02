Raiders WR Ruggs faces charge after fatal crash

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Fairfield during an apparent robbery after the victim responded to an online advertisement of a vehicle for sale, police said Saturday. Fairfield police said on Thursday at around 12:20 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a man down on the 1000 block of Tyler Street. Officers found the 19-year-old victim dead at the scene. Investigators determined the man had responded to a car for sale advertisement on the OfferUp app and had brought cash for the transaction when he was shot. On Friday, police arrested Kamaria Strange, a 24 year-old San Pablo resident for the homicide. Strange was booked into the Solano County Jail. The investigation was still ongoing and Fairfield police said no further details will be released at this time.

