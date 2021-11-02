CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer ships kids' COVID shots in US

Bradford Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is shipping millions of kid-size COVID-19 shots. The Food and Drug Administration has cleared...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ships#Shipping#Ap Archive
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

U.S. cancels multimillion dollar deal with vaccine maker that produced contaminated doses

The federal government has canceled a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer with facilities in Baltimore that were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this spring, the Washington Post reported. Emergent disclosed the development Thursday in a conference call discussing its latest financial results, the […]
U.S. POLITICS
Big Country News

79% of COVID-19 Positive Patients Admitted to Gritman Medical Center Since June 1 Have Been Unvaccinated, According to Hospital Data

MOSCOW - On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Gritman Medical Center provided its weekly COVID-19 update to the community. Since June 1, 2021, Gritman Medical Center has admitted 96 patients who were positive for COVID-19, with 76 of the 96 (79.17%) patients being unvaccinated, 17 of 96 (17.71%) being vaccinated and 3 unable to determine (3.13%). The date of June 1, 2021, was selected because vaccinations were widely distributed and available by that time.
MOSCOW, ID
MedicalXpress

Study compares decline in effectiveness for Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen vaccines; and mortality consequences

As COVID-19 breakthrough infections continue to emerge in some vaccine recipients and health authorities are developing policies around booster vaccinations, national data on COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections is inadequate but urgently needed. Now a study from the Public Health Institute, the Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center, published today in the journal Science, has analyzed COVID infection by vaccination status among 780,225 Veterans.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Major Warning About Long COVID

The COVID pandemic has trudged along for nearly two years now, with the virus infecting more than 46 million people in the U.S. alone, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, even those who got infected early on in 2020 might still be feeling the effects of their illness. Health experts have estimated that millions of people are suffering from long COVID, which is the name given to long-term symptoms some people are experiencing weeks and months after their initial positive COVID case. From ongoing shortness of breath and cognitive problems to chest pain and heart palpitations, these new or ongoing symptoms may have significant health consequences that researchers are still trying to learn more about.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bradford Era

No scarcity anticipated in Pennsylvania for kids' COVID vaccinations

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania officials said this week COVID-19 vaccines for kids won’t face the same supply challenges seen with the initial rollout earlier this year. “We had to struggle very much with distribution in the beginning of this vaccine,” state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, D-Taylor, said during a Wednesday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Best Life

This Is How Protected You Are After a Pfizer Booster, New Study Says

The long-running debate over whether or not COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be needed finally ended when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized their use in some people. The decisions came as more studies found that initial doses showed decreasing effectiveness against the virus. Now, new research has shed light on just how protected people who receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine really are.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy