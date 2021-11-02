Pfizer ships kids' COVID shots in US

The COVID pandemic has trudged along for nearly two years now, with the virus infecting more than 46 million people in the U.S. alone, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, even those who got infected early on in 2020 might still be feeling the effects of their illness. Health experts have estimated that millions of people are suffering from long COVID, which is the name given to long-term symptoms some people are experiencing weeks and months after their initial positive COVID case. From ongoing shortness of breath and cognitive problems to chest pain and heart palpitations, these new or ongoing symptoms may have significant health consequences that researchers are still trying to learn more about.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO