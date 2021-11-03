CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Oct Services Activity Expands at Faster Clip - Caixin PMI

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in October, buoyed by robust demand, although rising inflationary pressures weighed on business confidence for the year ahead, a private survey showed on Wednesday. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in October...

Related
Reuters

China's Oct trade surplus with the United States at $40.75 bln

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States was $40.75 billion in October, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday, down from $42 billion in September. For the first ten months of the year, the surplus was $320.67 billion. Earlier in October, U.S. Trade...
U.S. POLITICS
Shore News Network

Canada’s Ivey PMI shows activity decelerating in October

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in October as a measure of supplier deliveries declined, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted index fell to 59.3 from 70.4 in September but remaining above the 50 threshold that indicates an increase...
ECONOMY
AFP

US says China expanding nuclear arsenal faster than anticipated

China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, the United States has said, but Beijing on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report as overhyping the threat. The United States has declared China its principal security concern for the future, as Beijing works to build the People's Liberation Army into "world-class forces" by 2049, according to its official plan. The People's Republic of China (PRC) could have 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 -- an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago, according to the Pentagon report published Wednesday. Like the United States and Russia, the two leading nuclear powers, China is building a "nuclear triad," with capabilities to deliver nuclear weapons from land-based ballistic missiles, from missiles launched from the air, and from submarines, it said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe s biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.For the third quarter as...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Russian services sector contracts in Oct due to weak client demand -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Activity in Russia’s service sector contracted in October for the second time in three months, hampered by weak client demand and this year’s first contraction in new orders, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 48.8 in October from 50.5 in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Kenya private sector activity at five-month high in Oct -PMI

NAIROBI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity grew faster in October, partly helped by the government easing some restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, a survey showed on Wednesday. In late October, President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted a night-time curfew that had been in place since March...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China expanding its nuclear force far faster than predicted, Pentagon warns

China is expanding its nuclear force at a rate that could see it overtake US global power by the middle of the century, the Pentagon has warned.In a report released on Wednesday, defence officials said Beijing was building up military strength much faster than the US had predicted a year ago, and was set to control as many as 700 nuclear warheads within six years, and 1,000 by 2030.Last year the Pentagon said the number of Chinese nuclear weapons was in the “low 200s” and was likely to double by the end of this decade, reported the Associated Press.In...
POLITICS
actionforex.com

China Caixin PMI services rose to 53.8, composite rose to 51.5

China Caixin PMI Services rose to 53.8 in October, up from 53.4, above expectation of 53.6. PMI Composite ticked up to 51.5, from 51.4. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “As the number of new Covid-19 cases dropped from late September to the middle of October, related disruption faded and market demand recovered while supply was relatively weak. Manufacturing was significantly weaker than services.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

China's factory activity grows, but input costs weigh - Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's October factory activity grew at its fastest pace in four months as new orders rose and disruptive power shortages started to ease, but input costs remained high while export orders declined further, a private survey showed on Monday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
investing.com

China Services Activity Increases in October, but Inflation Concerns Remain

Investing.com – China’s services sector activity expanded at a faster pace in October as demand remained strong. However, rising inflation weighed on business confidence for the year ahead. Data released earlier in the day showed that the Caixin services purchasing managers index (PMI) was 53.8, higher than the 53.4 recorded...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Asia’s relief on Caixin PMI

The first week of a new month is off to a brisk start today with China’s PMI releases, very much a game of two halves. The weekend releases of the official Manufacturing and Services PMIs for October caused some early palpitations as both underperformed, falling to 49.2 and 52.4 respectively. However, the privately complied Caixin PMI, rose unexpectedly to 50.6, providing some relief for regional markets.
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

Japan’s Oct factory activity growth picks up – PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, an encouraging sign for the world’s third-largest economy as it navigates the challenges posed by persistent global raw material and chips shortages. Manufacturers said the material shortages and delivery disruptions continued to affect their...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7500 on surprise uptick in China Caixin Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD bounces off intraday low to consolidate Friday's losses. China Caixin Manufacturing PMI part ways from official NBS PMI to rise to 50.6 in October. Australia eases international border restrictions for the first time in nearly 18 months. US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts eyed ahead of Tuesday’s RBA. AUD/USD...
BUSINESS
kelo.com

China factory activity contracts for second month – official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity contracted more than expected in October, shrinking for the second straight month, as high raw material prices and power disruptions pressured manufacturers in the world’s second-largest economy. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Oct official services PMI falls to 52.4 vs 53.2 in Sep

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Activity in China's services sector grew at a slower pace in October, official data showed on Sunday, as China combats small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks hitting mainly the north. The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.4 in October from September's 53.2, data from the...
ECONOMY

