Presidential Election

Supreme Court, municipal elections on tap for state voters

By MARC LEVY, MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
Arizona Daily Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters made their choices Tuesday to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts, amid light turnout statewide and a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court that will not change the Democrats’ majority on the state's high court. In Pittsburgh, Democrat...

azdailysun.com

abc27 News

Kevin Brobson: Supreme Court Justice-Elect on What’s Next?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kevin Brobson will be the newest justice on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after Tuesday’s election victory. He resides in Dauphin County, which is where abc27 caught up with him. Job one for the supreme court’s newest member? “Getting to know my colleagues better and getting them to know me better and […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
pennrecord.com

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson wins election to Pa. Supreme Court

HARRISBURG – The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s newest justice will be Commonwealth Court Judge P. Kevin Brobson, who narrowly defeated Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin in the appellate court elections on Tuesday. Brobson, running as a Republican, captured just over 52 percent of the vote according to unofficial results, while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Acting Secretary of State reports no ‘major issues’ in municipal election

HARRISBURG — An hour after polling places closed on Tuesday night, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported the municipal election in Pennsylvania finished without major incident. “Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “No-excuse mail-in voting […]
HARRISBURG, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Newswatch 16

Brobson declared winner in State Supreme Court race

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republicans in Pennsylvania saw success in voters’ choices to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts. That includes winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court, which nevertheless won't change the Democrats’ majority on the court. Amid light turnout around the state, Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Eric Papenfuse
Person
Larry Krasner
wtmj.com

Supreme Court won’t hear Ohio Elections Commission case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear a lawsuit challenging the makeup of the Ohio Elections Commission. The high court turned away the case Monday. As is typical, it did not comment in doing so. Ohio’s seven-member commission has three Democrats, three Republicans and one member chosen by the other members who is not affiliated with a political party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Register Citizen

Voter turnout drops by more than 10% in Norwalk municipal elections

NORWALK — The number of Norwalkers who turned out to vote in the city’s municipal elections dropped by about 10%, compared to 2019. Nearly 2,000 fewer people voted in local races this year, a decrease of about 10.6 percent, according to election data. While about 14,000 Norwalk residents voted Tuesday,...
NORWALK, CT
Salem News

Gordon lines up support for Supreme Court challenge to state court ruling

WENHAM — An array of religious schools and institutions — and the attorneys general of 20 states — have joined lawyers for Gordon College in trying to convince the Supreme Court to take up the Wenham school’s appeal of a lawsuit by a former assistant professor who says she was denied a promotion over her views on LGBTQ rights.
WENHAM, MA
#Municipal Elections#Special Elections#Appeals Courts#Ap#Democrats#Republican#Commonwealth Court#Superior Court#Common Pleas Court
kmvt

How local elections impact voters at the state level

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday’s election is just not important locally, but it will also have an impact on the state level. The candidates running in these local elections are the ones that will be closest to the people, and those that will have a direct impact on citizens’ taxes, the services they receive from police and fire to sewer, and their children’s quality of education.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Gadsden Times

Alabama Supreme Court rules on RBC election: Bedwell wins

The Alabama Supreme Court has weighed in on the outcome of a City Council race in Rainbow City, after a candidate contested the election result, then appealed a circuit court decision that upheld its initial result. The state's highest court upheld Judge Sonny Steen's decision in the case: that Anita...
RAINBOW CITY, AL
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Supreme Court would need to decide if switching to popular vote for elections is constitutional

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A proposed bill could forever alter Michigan's presidential elections. The Michigan Board of Canvassers approved the Yes On National Popular Vote campaign's summary language of its initiative petition on Tuesday. Representative Matt Koleszar introduced legislation, House Bill 5343, identical to the petition in the Michigan House...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cleveland.com

Voters decide Lakewood school board, municipal court races

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Residents on Nov. 2 retained Lakewood City Schools Board of Education President Betsy Bergen Shaughnessy (4,834 votes), while also electing challenger Nora Katzenberger (5,118 votes), according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. “Lakewood voters were ready for a fresh perspective on our...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Lancaster Online

Municipal elections are important. Please, Lancaster County voters, have your say in Tuesday's election. [editorial]

On Tuesday, Pennsylvanians will go to the polls to vote in the municipal general election. As the LNP | LancasterOnline Voters Guide noted, “Lancaster County voters will decide contested races for dozens of municipal offices and school boards. … They’ll also choose leaders for three countywide row offices (county controller, recorder of deeds and clerk of courts) and pick judges for three statewide courts (one seat on the Supreme Court, one seat on the Superior Court and two on the Commonwealth Court).” Voters in Lancaster city also will cast ballots in contested elections for mayor and city council. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit vote.pa.gov and click on “Find Your Polling Place.” Mail-in ballots must be received in the Lancaster County Board of Elections office by 8 p.m. Election Day. It’s too late to mail ballots; you can drop them off at the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., in downtown Lancaster — there is a drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance of that building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

