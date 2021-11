As the days get shorter and the evenings get darker, it is a good time to retreat indoors and enjoy the cosiness of winter. If you get time off this festive season, it’s is also a good time of year to decorate your home according to the season, or to simply make it that bit more inviting for the chilly days. DIY projects that can help spruce up your interiors include tasks like adding an artistic touch to your living room and revamping the lighting around your house or apartment. There are also lots of ideas for easy winter crafts online. Crafts and DIY projects are a great way to pass the time when the temperatures drop and can also make great gifts for friends and loved ones in the holiday season.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 10 DAYS AGO