Mirror-Sheathed Art Depot Buildings

Those looking to brighten up their workspace may be drawn to one of these interesting lamps. For those looking for a fun lamp to liven up a space, here are a couple of options—the 'Mr. Watt' desk lamps are like a little character friend that brightens up the room. The Brachio lamp is a spooky lamp shaped like a Brachiosaurus hiding under a sheet to appear as a ghost, but its tail is sticking out. The Helmut Hot Dog Man lamp is a unique collaboration with UNDERCOVER, Will Sweeney, and Medicom Toy. Each of these lamps livens up a space and adds a playful touch.

