The 'Aroma' bottle has been developed by the Gentlebrand studio as an eco-focused packaging solution that would change the way that beverages are contained. The bottle is crafted from 100% recycled clear PET that is highly recyclable itself and paired with a large label on the neck that can be used for easily displaying all essential information to the consumer. This label is made with organic paper that is infused with seeds to encourage planting after use to contribute towards enhanced biodiversity in a range of environments.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO