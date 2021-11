Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura hasn’t been seen at the team practice facility during regular team activities since he reportedly landed in Washington on Oct. 11, according to reporter Quinton Mayo. In addition, Mayo reported that one team source indicated that his name is “taboo” at the moment and it’s unclear whether anyone knows what he is up to. There is no timetable for his return to full activities, but the Wizards are also not putting pressure on him to get back immediately. Regardless, it may be a while before he returns.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO