Navarro County, TX

UPDATE: Navarro County unofficial election results

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 10 days ago
Unofficial results of the Nov. 2 election show Kamar Chambers earn 821 votes, against Kimmy Hollingsworth-Gorden, 695, to represent Place 2 on the Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees, according to the Navarro County Elections Department.

According to the Navarro County Elections Department, a total of 2,800 ballots were cast. Results are considered unofficial until votes are canvassed.

Navarro County voters also cast their votes for or against eight proposed constitutional amendments:

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women's Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

For: 2,380

Against: 394

Proposition 2 (HJR 99)

The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

For: 1,661

Against: 1,117

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

For: 2,058

Against: 711

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

For: 1,710

Against: 1,027

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

For: 1,654

Against: 1,090

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

For: 2,482

Against: 1,286

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse's residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person's death.

For: 2,495

Against: 272

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

For: 2,540

Against: 228

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
