CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans vs Suns: Preview, Prediction and Betting Pick

basketball-addict.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns feature two teams searching for answers...

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Phoenix Suns#Ats
basketball-addict.com

Suns news: Chris Paul’s true feelings about shocking Robert Sarver allegations, per Monty Williams

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has broken his silence about the controversial allegations that have been thrown at team owner Robert Sarver. ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report exposing Sarver’s alleged racist and misogynistic nature. The accusations have blown up and it has even prompted the NBA to issue their own statement about the […] The post Suns news: Chris Paul’s true feelings about shocking Robert Sarver allegations, per Monty Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Vince Carter reveals Suns owner Robert Sarver tried to sabotage his return to Phoenix

Just when you think it couldn’t get any worse for Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, another former player came forth with a nasty allegation against him. This time, it’s Vince Carter, who claims that Sarver had instructed his players to intentionally injure the veteran guard during his return to Phoenix. In an episode of NBA […] The post Vince Carter reveals Suns owner Robert Sarver tried to sabotage his return to Phoenix appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy