Daily Record: Acccidents

Yankton Daily Press
 9 days ago

• A report was received at 6:57 p.m....

The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trooper was traveling 100+ mph before slamming into car, critically injuring nurse

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — She was on her commute back home to Fitchburg that January night last year when Sarah Stevens says her life was changed. The 30-year-old emergency room nurse stopped at the Wendy’s on N. Main Street in Leominster following a 12-hour shift at Lowell General and was exiting the parking lot when, she says, the sudden and violent impact happened. An unmarked state police cruiser slammed into the driver’s side of her Ford Focus.
LEOMINSTER, MA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

12-Year-Old Found Dead at Hotel in The Colony: Police

A 12-year-old has been found dead at an extended-stay hotel in The Colony on Monday, police say. According to The Colony police, officers responded to the death of a child at the Budget Suites shortly after 1 a.m. Police said investigators learned from the child's family that the child had...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities ID Victims Killed at Fort Worth Game Room, Bus Stop

A man is in custody and facing capital murder charges after police say he killed two people in hit-and-runs and critically wounded another man. Chassity Brooks, 38, was booked in the Fort Worth Jail after leading police on a chase that led to a standoff Wednesday. The chase began after Brooks allegedly stabbed a man, who has not been publicly identified, at a Fort Worth apartment complex just before noon Wednesday. The victim’s truck was also stolen by Brooks, police say.
FORT WORTH, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Three killed after slamming into back of bus at high speed

Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico — A collision between a car and a passenger bus has left three dead in Cuautitlán Izcalli. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the private vehicle was circulating at high speed when he collided with the back of the bus. The accident was recorded...
ACCIDENTS
WFMJ.com

Man arrested in Warren on warrant, officers find marijuana, suspected crack

A man was arrested in Warren on Monday after officers responded to a call at approximately 5:50 a.m. claiming a man was screaming and attempting to set something on fire. According to police, upon arriving to the scene, officers observed Christopher Underwood (39) shining a flashlight in the backyard of a house on Charles Ave.
WARREN, OH
Yankton Daily Press

One Person Killed In Clay County Crash

VERMILLION — One person was killed and another person was injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash about six miles north of Vermillion. According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Escape was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Conventional Columbia GL semi-truck and trailer. The incident occurred at 9:06 a.m.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Burglar Accused Of Threatening Amador County Deputy With Knife

IONE (CBS13) – A bizarre burglary spree in Amador County ended in an arrest. Amador County deputies say Jessie Slayton walked onto a construction site in Ione on Monday morning and asked workers for food and clothes. They turned him down and Slayton was later seen jumping fences in a nearby neighborhood and looking around homes, deputies say. When a deputy confronted him, Slayton allegedly pulled out a knife that took off into some woods nearby. Law enforcement officers converged on the area but couldn’t find him. A few hours later, someone called 911 saying Slayton was inside their home arm with that knife. He ran off again, but this time he didn’t get away. Deputies arrested him after a brief struggle. Investigators think he might be responsible for a number of burglaries in the Ione area. Slayton facing multiple counts of exhibiting a deadly weapon at a Peace Officer, exhibiting a deadly weapon in a threatening manner in the presence of another person, burglary in the first degree, vandalism of private property, resisting/obstructing a Peace Officer, and violation of his probation terms and conditions.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Yankton Daily Press

Victim Identified In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash about five miles south of Springfield. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Melissa Holtquist-Reynonds, 42, was northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled at 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
SPRINGFIELD, SD
Yankton Daily Press

Yankton Woman Gets Prison For Robbery

RAPID CITY — A Yankton woman convicted of interference with commerce by robbery has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a press release, Tristan Hall, 25, was sentenced on Nov. 5, 2021, to three years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Hall was also ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Suspect Hospitalized After Assaulting Man With Hammer, Fleeing And Crashing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is hospitalized and awaiting charges after authorities say he beat an elderly man with a hammer, led deputies on a high-speed chase and crashed head-on into a semi truck. It started Wednesday afternoon when Blue Earth County deputies responded to an assault in Good Thunder. An 83-year-old man told them he was hit repeatedly in the head with a hammer by an acquaintance. That acquaintance was identified as a 34-year-old man from the town of Evan. As authorities searched for the man, who was reportedly driving a white pickup truck, they learned he had a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found the man driving in Sleepy Eye and tried to pull him over. The sheriff’s office said he led deputies on a chase on Highway 15, going around 100 mph at times. Near 150th Street, the man hit a stopped semi head-on, according to the sheriff’s office. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said it expects the man to face assault and fleeing charges. WCCO typically does not name those arrested until they have been formally charged.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yankton Daily Press

Third Scotland Shooting Victim Dies

SCOTLAND — Late Tuesday afternoon, Francis D. Lang returned to the Scotland house where he formerly lived and shot five people — including a 5-year-old child — resulting in three deaths and two injuries, authorities say. As a result, the Scotland man faces six charges, including three charges of first-degree...
SCOTLAND, SD

