Food Safety

Tastycake Chocolate Cupcakes Recalled

By Skook News
skooknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a precautionary measure, Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The recall was initiated following notification...

www.skooknews.com

