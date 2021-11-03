CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic arrogance causes epic loss: Dhillon

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 9 days ago

video.foxnews.com

thechronicle-news.com

Analysis: Heavy Democratic losses hurt Biden agenda

(The Center Square) – Republicans won convincing victories in many parts of the country on election day, from a clear gubernatorial win in Virginia to a nail-biter in reliably Democratic New Jersey. A “defund the police” initiative was roundly defeated in Minneapolis, and Virginia Republicans also won the lieutenant governor’s...
ELECTIONS
mynews13.com

Analysis: Shadows of 'Hillary’s emails' seen in Democratic 2021 losses?

Is Joe Manchin the James Comey of the 2021 elections?. That’s what some are suggesting: That by announcing problems with fellow Democrats’ spending plans at a fiery news conference the day before Election Day, the West Virginia moderate all but handed his party a series of losses or close races – especially in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Line 5 pipeline's future in jeopardy in Ohio

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Deleted CBS tweet labels Rittenhouse a 'murderer'

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Buttigieg is right — America’s roads are racist. Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are pretending to misunderstand

Another day, another manufactured right-wing outrage about America’s history of systemic racism. On Monday, White House correspondent for The Grio April Ryan asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the infrastructure bill will “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.” Secretary Buttigieg, who has talked about this issue before, delivered a response that would set right-wing Twitter on fire with white-hot rage.Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sarcastically tweeted, “The roads are racist. We must get rid of roads.” Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who has himself sparked backlash over the past year for echoing the white supremacist Great Replacement theory,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Buttigieg responds to Ted Cruz on racism in highway design

GLASGOW, Scotland — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that systemic racism in the design and location of highways in American cities and suburbs continues to adversely affect low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. Responding to criticism from conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, regarding comments he made on Monday, Buttigieg said in a Tuesday interview that racism and segregation in road building are not ancient history or a figment of liberals’ imagination, as some on the right contend.
CONGRESS & COURTS

