Victory! Wildlife Advocates Convince USFWS To Keep Protections For Threatened Canadian Lynx & Finally Write A Recovery Plan After Nearly Two Decades

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, a coalition of conservation organizations secured a legal settlement that will aid in the recovery of threatened Canada lynx. As a result, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will abandon plans to remove Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections for the struggling snow cat in the contiguous United States and...

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Fails To Protect Species Facing Extinction For The Fifth Year In A Row

The failure to make required protection decisions for 66 imperiled species in fiscal year 2021, violated promises made in a Workplan that was developed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2016. The plan was intended to address a backlog of hundreds of species awaiting protection, including the Cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl, Florida bonneted bat, Rio Grande cooter turtle, and 63 more.
Canada lynx to keep species protections under legal deal

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to keep federal protections in place for the snow-loving Canada lynx, under a court settlement approved Monday by a judge in Montana. The settlement by the U.S. Interior Department comes after wildlife advocates sued to retain protections for the rare and elusive...
Lynx Protections Stay in Place Under Deal With Wildlife Agency

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is backing down from its plan to remove endangered species protections for Canada lynx and instead working on a recovery plan for the animals as part of a settlement approved by a federal court in Montana. Friends of the Wild Swan, WildEarth Guardians, and...
Legal agreement reached to continue protections for Canada lynx

The Canada lynx, which has been documented in the North Cascades, will remain listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, according to a settlement agreement filed Friday in U.S. District Court. “This is a victory for lynx, science, and for everyone who values healthy ecosystems,” Western Environmental Law Center...
US drops bid to end protections for threatened Canada lynx

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials are dropping their attempt to strip Canada lynx of federal protections. A federal judge in Montana on Monday approved a settlement between the U.S. Interior Department and environmentalists who had sued to retain protections for the snow-loving wild cats. Lynx have been listed...
