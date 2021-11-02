Victory! Wildlife Advocates Convince USFWS To Keep Protections For Threatened Canadian Lynx & Finally Write A Recovery Plan After Nearly Two Decades
Yesterday, a coalition of conservation organizations secured a legal settlement that will aid in the recovery of threatened Canada lynx. As a result, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will abandon plans to remove Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections for the struggling snow cat in the contiguous United States and...worldanimalnews.com
Comments / 0