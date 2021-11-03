AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while temporarily blocked, will start on Jan. 4 and will require companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine requirements. That means people working for those businesses will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate's start date, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO