CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tight races for governor unfolded in...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Exclusive audio: Trump defends threats to "hang" Pence

Former President Trump — in a taped interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News that was shared with Axios — defended, quite extensively, supporters who threatened to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence. Why it matters: Well, it is unprecedented for a former president to openly say it was OK...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
CNBC

Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap News#Democratic#Republican
Vice

‘But He’s Jewish’: The Ohio GOP Senate Race Just Went There

It seems that (((dog-whistles))) are just too subtle for modern politics. Ohio GOP Senate candidate Mark Pukita defended his blatantly antisemitic ad attacking Republican primary front-runner Josh Mandel’s Jewish faith during a Thursday candidate forum. “Are we seriously supposed to believe the most Christian-values Senate candidate is Jewish?” asks an...
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Here's who's required to show proof of full vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while temporarily blocked, will start on Jan. 4 and will require companies with 100 or more employees to implement vaccine requirements. That means people working for those businesses will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate's start date, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy