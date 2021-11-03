Kaprizov scores in overtime; Minnesota beats Ottawa 5-4

After last night’s absolute shitshow against Chicago, the Ottawa Senators flew into Minnesota desperate for a bounceback win. Unfortunately, the odds were stacked against them; Ottawa had lost their last eight games against this team, and they were playing on the second half of a back-to-back, with noted actual NHL defenseman Nick Holden drawing out of the lineup. I guess at the ripe old age of 34, the oldest Ottawa Senator needed a bit of a break. Having now seen how the team plays without him in the lineup, I hope he never takes a break again.

