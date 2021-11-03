CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprizov scores in overtime; Minnesota beats Ottawa 5-4

By MIKE COOK - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02...

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Returning to Xcel Energy Center didn't just kickstart the Wild's offense. It also ignited Ottawa's, too. A scoring free-for-all broke out when these two teams reunited for the first time in almost two years, a parade of goals that finally stopped at a 5-4 overtime win for the Wild in front of 15,276 that snapped the Wild's two-game losing streak.
