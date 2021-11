The richest men in hip-hop never finished college. Jay-Z – who is regarded as hip-hop’s first billionaire – never graduated from high school. Kanye West – who is considered hip-hop’s second billionaire – was a college dropout, as he titled his debut album. So was Dr. Dre – another hip-hop icon and a near billionaire – who left college after just two weeks. Ditto for Diddy – now known as “Love” – who dropped out of Howard University after two years. Despite their lack of college degrees, these four men – who are currently the richest rappers in the world – have all taken a...

EDUCATION ・ 5 HOURS AGO