CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

PCIe 5.0 12-Pin Power Cable Pictured, Reminiscent of NVIDIA’s Power Cable Architecture

By Jason R. Wilson
wccftech.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVIDIA has stressed using the newest PCIe 5.0 technology, especially when it comes to their Ampere line of graphics cards. What is interesting is that the power cable system that they have been using is identical to the next-gen PCIe 5.0 power cables, due to the same utilization of the Molex...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

World Exclusive! – PCIe Gen5 Graphics Card Power Connector Pictured!

We are aware that there has been some confusion regarding this post and the possibility that the cable itself is an Nvidia Founders Edition cable (such as the one used on the 3080). Having spoken with ASUS, however, they seem to still confirm that this is a Gen5 PCIe cable. We are currently pending a few responses to queries raised by both ourselves and our community and will update this article accordingly.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

Nikon’s Powerful Z9 Helps You Focus on Pictures, Not Specs

Nikon's comeback camera, the $5,500 Z9, is insanely powerful, packed with features that might seem like esoteric overkill. And yet pro photographers apparently need them. Just how do they make use of all those high-end capabilities?. Cameras like the Z9 pack in an almost absurd array of options and powerful...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Pcie#Power Cable Architecture#Ampere#Molex Micro Fit#Pci Express Gen5#The Pci Express#Rog Thor#Nvidia Founders
PC Gamer

Nvidia may have preempted PCIe 5.0 power connector as brand new PSUs reveal

Asus recently announced its ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II power supply and that it ships with a PCIe 5.0-ready 12-pin PCIe power cable. And wouldn't you know, this connector is awfully familiar. It first appeared on Nvidia's RTX 30-series Founders Edition cards that connected to a pair of regular 8-pin PCIe power cables via an adapter. Many assumed this was a proprietary Nvidia connector, but it turns out Nvidia may have been ahead of the curve, as Asus states that the Thor Platinum II is PCIe 5.0 ready.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

What is an aviator cable? Answered

An aviator cable and connector have users covered when it comes to keyboard aesthetics. If you’re in the market for adding a little something extra to your gaming setup, and you’re not looking to break the bank, an aviator cable might be exactly what you’re looking for. Aviator cables and connectors have users covered when it comes to keyboard aesthetics, cable durability, and ease of keyboard connection removal. Because of their rising popularity, users are adding these cables to their setups because of their durability and professional look.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Review: DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 Arrive

The $599.99 Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Hero comes with five M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0 capable), Thunderbolt 4 ports, plenty of fast rear USB connectivity, 2.5 GbE with Wi-Fi 6E and more. If your budget allows and you like the RGB lighting and the design changes, the Z690 Hero is a very good Alder Lake option in its price range.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Which Cable and Power Adapter Does My iPhone Need?

When you buy a new iPhone these days, you won't find a power adapter inside the box. This isn't an issue if you have one already, but it can be frustrating when you realize your old one isn't compatible. Buying a pre-loved iPhone often means you won't get a cable or a power adapter, and cables often break, too.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
CIO

Designing the right cloud architecture to power digital transformation

CIO Australia recently sat down with senior executives at Canon Business Services (CBS), and its sister companies Harbour IT and Converga BPO, to discuss the challenges Australian CIOs are facing today keeping their organisations agile yet also secure as they look beyond the pandemic. The result was a two-part podcast...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Do Motherboards Come With SATA Cables?

You’ll need SATA cables to attach all of your drives to your motherboard. These days new motherboards usually come with at least 2 – 4 SATA cables in the box. You can get a mix of different cables, such as SATA 2 and SATA 3 cables as well as straight or angled cable connectors.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

KIOXIA Introduces EDSFF Solid State Drives Designed with PCIe 5.0 Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 — A new era for flash used in servers and storage is here, and it’s being introduced by KIOXIA America, Inc. Today, the company announced the industry’s first lineup of Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S SSDs designed with PCIe 5.0 technology1 – the CD7 Series. Building on the KIOXIA E3.S full-function development vehicle that received a ‘Best in Show’ award at last year’s Flash Memory Summit, the CD7 Series E3.S increases flash storage density per drive for optimized power efficiency and rack consolidation2.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPU Allegedly Brings A 2X Uplift Over Ampere At Twice The Power

Forget for a moment that graphics cards are scarcer than unobtanium. We all know the situation by now, and it's still going to be a bit before things change. That said, new products will continue to manifest. For NVIDIA, that means an eventual GeForce RTX 40 series (if sticking with the the present naming convention), and rumor has it those next-gen parts will deliver a huge performance uplift, albeit at a cost.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Nvidia’s Riva Custom Voice lets companies create custom voices powered by AI

At its fall 2021 GPU Technology Conference (GTC), Nvidia unveiled Riva Custom Voice, a new toolkit that the company claims can enable customers to create custom, “human-like” voices with only 30 minutes of speech recording data. According to Nvidia, businesses can use Riva Custom Voice to develop a virtual assistant with a unique voice, while call centers and developers can leverage it to launch brand voices and apps to support people with speech and language disabilities.
SOFTWARE
wccftech.com

No Exynos Launch Happening on November 19, Says Samsung

The excitement for November 19 will be short-lived, as Samsung has officially announced that it will not be holding any Exynos-related events at the aforementioned date. In short, we will not be greeted by the Exynos 2200 or any other chipset launches from the manufacturer. Though the South Korean giant...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy