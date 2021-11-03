CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan district attorney

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 9 days ago
Alvin Bragg will serve as the next Manhattan district attorney, after defeating Thomas Kenniff in Tuesday's election, several news outlets are projecting,. Bragg, 48, is a Democrat and former...

