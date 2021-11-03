Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan district attorney

Ever since governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's win in Virginia, there's been talk positioning education as the GOP's secret weapon in the 2022 midterm elections. But according to new polling from Morning Consult, though Republicans have "made gains in voter trust on education," Democrats still have the edge on the issue — 45 percent of voters view Dems as the school party, while 38 percent favor a Republican approach. And though the left has lost ground on the issue, "it doesn't appear to be a catalyst for the broader declines in trust" Democrats are experiencing, reports Morning Consult, while noting that "public opinion and its electoral benefits" often swing away from the party in power.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO