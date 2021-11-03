CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee double shooting, teen girls hurt near Sherman and Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, were taken to the hospital from the...

NBC News

Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Mark Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff, failed to appear for a deposition Friday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meadows did not appear for the deposition on Capitol Hill, according to two sources familiar with...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting Monday

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak virtually on Monday evening, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. The high-stakes meeting is likely to cover a range of topics including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change. The announcement came after the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at a United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

