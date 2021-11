As the polls closed Nov. 2, Bob Milner showed an early lead with around 55% of the votes in Montgomery County for The Woodlands Township board of directors position 7 seat. Milner has received a total of 5,405 votes between early and absentee ballots that have been cast in Montgomery County. Early voting results have not been made available from Harris County at this time. Zipporah Singleton has received 3,262 votes, or 33% of the vote, and Luis Granados has received 1,197 or 12% of the vote.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO