Memphis, TN

Driver cited, not arrested after crashing into 9 cars in downtown Memphis, police say

By Dakarai Turner, FOX13Memphis.com
 9 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An out-of-control car smashed into several parked cars in downtown Memphis over Halloween weekend.

Video posted to social media showed a chaotic scene as people ran to get out of the way of the 2005 Impala.

FOX13 spoke with the person who recorded the video, who only wanted to be identified by his last name, Melvin.

People ran for safety as the driver rammed into several parked cars on MLK and South Front Street.

The sound of crumpling metal could be heard as the driver kept hitting more cars.

Panicked bystanders were seen running from the path of the car as someone tried to pull the driver out before it went on to cause more damage.

“It was a bang, bang and I thought it might be somebody racing because they race on this street a lot,” Melvin said.

As soon as the banging stopped, someone sprinted from the passenger side of the car.

Police later identified that person as the boyfriend of the driver.

“I mean to be honest with you, that was terrible,” Melvin said. “Someone could have really got hurt.”

According to a police report, the female driver of the 2005 Impala hit a total of 9 cars, including a brand-new Genesis SUV.

The woman told police her boyfriend had been driving, though witnesses identified her as the driver.

Police said she admitted she had a few drinks but passed a field sobriety test.

No one was hurt.

The woman was not arrested but did receive a citation.

Comments / 5

Keith Eppenger
9d ago

BS, POLICE, Failed to do job, give a woman a citation, who uses a vehicle as a weapon to endanger the public, and damaged property.

Reply
4
Jason Blackstone
9d ago

This is what “depopulating” the jail looks like. They are already allowing violent criminals to bond out, so just wait until they stop having to pay for bonds….

Reply
2
 

#Cars#Police#Control Car#Accident#Mlk#Covid#Cox Media Group
