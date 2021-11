Oct. 26, 2021: (Brock, Texas) 3-star TE Nathan Jones announced that he will be committing to the Golden Gophers, given the program its 14th commitment for the ’22 class. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have landed their first commitment in 54 days, the first since 4-star 2023 WR Anthony Brown announced he would be committing to Minnesota. 6-foot-5-inch TE Nathan Jones chose the Maroon & Gold after previously committing to Abeline Christian (the school that Jack Gibbens transferred from) on Aug. 15 this summer. Jones reportedly turned down the chance to become a fourth-generation family member to play football in Dinkytown as well as offers from Vanderbilt at OT and UTSA at TE. Jones joins Spencer Alvarez as the second tight end committed to the ’22 class.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO