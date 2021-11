CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the "Dolphin Tale" movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said. The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO