NHL

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Falls to Leafs

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Lehner made 29 saves in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs. The netminder...

www.cbssports.com

reviewjournal.com

Robin Lehner disappointed in union’s actions in assault inquiry

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner expressed his displeasure Friday with how the NHL Players Association handled sexual assault allegations against a former Chicago Blackhawks video coach in 2010. “There’s a lot of things I can say, but people should have a hard time sleeping at night,” Lehner said. “I’m not...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights collapse then recover to beat Ducks in shootout

The Golden Knights beat up on the Ducks more than any other franchise in their first four seasons as an NHL franchise. They extended the trend Friday night in the first game between the two teams in Vegas’ fifth season, but just barely. And not without a late breakdown to overcome.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

THE BOYS ARE BACK: Maple Leafs core delivers in win over Golden Knights

The Maple Leafs had a golden opportunity on Tuesday night. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. In fact, the Leafs blew the injury-riddled Vegas Golden Knights right out of Scotiabank Arena. And it was the at-times maligned core of talented 20-somethings that propelled the Leafs...
NHL
markerzone.com

WAYNE SIMMONDS HAS HEARD ROBIN LEHNER'S MESSAGE ABOUT KYLE BEACH AND HAS SPOKEN OUT AS WELL

Following Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner didn't want to use his time with the Toronto media to discuss the game - but rather, to highlight what Kyle Beach has gone through and continues to go through throughout this whole process relating to being abused by Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich back in 2010, the organizational cover-up, the lawsuit against the Blackhawks and, after 11 years, revealing himself to tell his story.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Registers first helper

Pietrangelo posted an assist, three shots on goal and five blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks. Pietrangelo got on the scoresheet for the first time this year by assisting on a Nicolas Hague goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Pietrangelo hasn't had it easy so far -- he's playing huge minutes on the top pairing, averaging 26:23 of ice time per game. He's posted a minus-6 rating with 25 shots on net and 19 blocks in eight outings, but his offense should come around eventually.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Resumes skating

Stone (lower body) began skating on his own Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Stone will likely need to log at least one full practice with his teammates before rejoining the lineup, but the 29-year-old winger is clearly trending in the right direction. Check back for another update on Stone's status prior to Tuesday's matchup with Toronto.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Remains unavailable

Patrick (undisclosed) won't play Friday against Anaheim, The Athletic's Jesse Granger reports. Patrick will miss a fourth straight contest Friday and his status for the Golden Knights' upcoming four-game road trip has yet to be determined. The 23-year-old forward has picked up one goal through four games this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Carrier: Game-time call

Carrier (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Friday night's matchup with Anaheim, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Carrier's status for Friday night's contest likely won't be determined until the Golden Knights take the ice for pregame warmups. The 26-year-old winger has gone scoreless through five games this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Generates assist

Martinez notched an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks. In his second game back from a lower-body injury, Martinez got back on the scoresheet. He helped out on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period Friday. Martinez has three helpers and 15 blocked shots through five contests -- when he's healthy, he can be a steady contributor at both ends of the rink.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Finds assist Friday

Karlsson logged an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks. Karlsson set up Reilly Smith's first-period tally to open the scoring. The 28-year-old Karlsson snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, but he still has just three points and a minus-4 rating through eight contests overall. The Swede has performed better, but the Golden Knights' injury woes have likely allowed opposing coaches to focus on shutting him down.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark: Remains sidelined

Janmark (upper body) won't play Friday against Anaheim, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Although Janmark won't play Friday, he will likely join the Golden Knights for the team's upcoming four-game road trip. With Janmark on the shelf, look for Jonas Rondbjerg to draw into the lineup for a second straight contest versus the Ducks.
HOCKEY
prohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Golden Knights, Eichel, Rakell, Hakanpaa

With all of the rumors swirling around the Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel, the bold take right now may actually be the a deal is not imminent. There are quietly signs pointing in that direction as well. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that trade talks for the elite center did in fact heat up earlier this week, but have since cooled. Dreger notes that there is mounting pressure on the Sabres to make a move with Eichel’s camp threatening to file a grievance with the NHLPA in regards to his deferred neck surgery. GM Kevyn Adams is well aware of that threat, but won’t let it dictate how he handles what will likely be the biggest trade of his career as a hockey executive. While Dreger acknowledges that just one phone call could shift the status quo, all is quiet for the time being. On the Vegas side, The Athletic’s Jesse Granger responded to eager fans that the Sabres are not even scouting the Knights’ Friday night game. If the two sides are close on a deal that is expected to contain at least some current members of the Vegas roster given the cap implications for both teams, wouldn’t Buffalo be getting all the information they can before a pivotal trade? Sure, an Eichel trade could very well happen and maybe it does happen tonight or this weekend, but those doomscrolling their Twitter feeds awaiting deal at any moment may be disappointed – Eichel to the Knights is not done yet.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Daniil Miromanov: Dropped to minors

Miromanov was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Miromanov suited up in the last three games with Vegas, tallying one assist while averaging 11:21 of ice time. The 24-year-old will head back to AHL Henderson, where he scored four points in two games before being recalled to the NHL level.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Joins Golden Knights

The Golden Knights recalled Rondbjerg from AHL Henderson on Friday. Rondbjerg was sent to the AHL after making his NHL debut and logging 10:30 in Vegas' Oct. 14 game in Los Angeles. He may get playing time if Mattias Janmark (upper body) misses any action.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Vegas Golden Knights no longer magical

The magic of the first years of the Vegas Golden Knight franchise are long gone. The magical team is no longer. It is now just one of another bunch of win-some-lose-some teams that make up the league. Owner Bill Foley needs to step in and fire the head coach and...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Penguins, Golden Knights, Avalanche, Wood

The Pittsburgh Penguins received some extremely welcome news today, as head coach Mike Sullivan says centers Sidney Crosby and Jeff Carter are game-time decisions for tomorrow’s contest against the New Jersey Devils as they begin the journey to full health. That’s only 40% of the key contributors they have currently out of the lineup, however, as Kris Letang remains in COVID-19 protocol and Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust are on injured reserve. Still, seeing one of the best players in the world close to full health again and nearly ready to make his season debut is always promising news. The return of Carter shouldn’t be overlooked either, as the veteran forward had four points in four games before entering COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Win in Shootout Thriller, 5-4

The Vegas Golden Knights (4-4-0) survived a three-goal comeback from the Anaheim Ducks (2-4-3) to win their third game in a row with a 5-4 shootout victory on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. Early in the first frame, Alec Martinez and William Karlsson led Reilly Smith into the Anaheim zone...
NHL

