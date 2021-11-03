CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Brett Ritchie: Done early Tuesday

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Ritchie (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's game versus...

www.cbssports.com

chatsports.com

Flames recall Walker Duehr from Stockton, place Brett Ritchie on injury reserve

In advance of Thursday night’s game with the Dallas Stars, the Calgary Flames have made a pair of connected roster moves. The Flames have placed forward Brett Ritchie on the injury reserve (retroactive to Nov. 2), and they’ve used that roster spot to recall forward Walker Duehr from the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Brett Ritchie Placed On Injured Reserve

The Calgary Flames recalled Walker Duehr from the minor leagues this morning and to make room on the roster have moved Brett Ritchie to injured reserve. Ritchie suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday during his fight with Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Injured reserve means at least a week out...
NHL
chatsports.com

Flames Return from Early Road-Trip with Perfect Score

I don’t know how, but they did. Calgary returned from an early season Eastern road-swing with a perfect 5-0 record taking on some heavy hitters like the Washington Capitals and NY Rangers. After a shaky start to the season v. Edmonton and Anaheim, which reminded many fans of the Flames...
NHL
Person
Brett Ritchie
Person
Mark Borowiecki
CBS Sports

Canucks' Matthew Highmore: Done early Thursday

(undisclosed) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Highmore didn't join the Canucks on the bench for the third period, but it's unclear when he was hurt. The forward logged an assist, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in 9:20 of ice time Thursday. If he can't play Saturday versus the Oilers, Jason Dickinson (undisclosed) could be an option to take his place in the lineup.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs, Flames headline Tuesday NHL betting favourites

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to win three games in a row for the first time this season when they entertain the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night as -165 home favourites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto is coming off a narrow 5-4...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Forward Lines Could See a Major Shake-up After Ritchie Injury

I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t think Brett Ritchie would crack the Calgary Flames roster last season after coming to training camp on a PTO. I also didn’t think he’d get into 32 of 56 games in 2020-21 and then get re-signed to another one-year deal in the offseason. Heading into the 2021-22 campaign, I assumed he’d be the 14th forward and spend a vast majority of his time in the press box. However, before getting injured on Tuesday night, Ritchie had started all nine games and was doing just fine on a line with Dillon Dube and the red hot Andrew Mangiapane. So, with Ritchie down and out, what do the Flames do now?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators
The Hockey Writers

Flames Weekly: Ritchie Injury, Tkachuk Drama, Rangers’ Fox Roasted

Flames Weekly looks at how the Calgary Flames performed in the previous week. Be sure to check in every Monday for my take on the week that was, and to find out which storylines and players took center stage. Feel free to use the comment section below to let us know how you thought the team performed or to post any ideas or questions you have about the Flames.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers, Flames both favourites on busy Tuesday night in NHL

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to extend their current win streak to five games when they open a five-game road trip in Detroit on Tuesday night as -175 favourites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Edmonton hits the road after beating the visiting New York Rangers...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames Have Problems to Fix Despite Early Success

With 17 points and a 7-1-3 record, the Calgary Flames now sit second in both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference, just one point back of their archrival, the Edmonton Oilers. That’s catapulted them to number eight in the NHL’s power rankings and gets them mentioned in the same breath as the league-leading Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Falls to Sharks on Tuesday

Markstrom allowed two goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks. The last two goals were empty-netters. Markstrom went eight games without a regulation loss prior to Tuesday's slip-up. The Swede dipped to 5-2-3 with a 1.69 GAA and a .940 save percentage in 10 appearances. He's made six straight starts, so it's fair to assume that he'll only start one of the next two games against the Canadiens on Thursday and Maple Leafs on Friday.
NHL
