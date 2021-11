The St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation has awarded nurse Amber Weber with the 2021 Carl A. Gray Memorial Award for nursing excellence. The foundation’s board of directors issued the award with the Harvey Gray family, after hospital staff voted to honor Weber for her excellence in the nursing practice. Each year, the entire staff of the hospital nominates nurses for the award, and the nursing staff then votes on the colleague whom they believe is most deserving of recognition.

