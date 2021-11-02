Tuesday evening weather forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool start, sunny skies and a south breeze brought us some fantastic fall weather Saturday afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60s to right around 70 for most of the metro, parts of central Nebraska warming into the low 70s! Norfolk topped out at 74 degrees, while farther west in Valentin, it felt almost like Summer with a high of 80! We will cool down fairly quickly after sunset, dropping back into the 50s and eventually 40s by around Midnight. Expect overnight lows in the middle 40s.
