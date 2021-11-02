CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday evening weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain will become likely as a strong front arrives by early...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Rain/Snow Mix tonight, but Sunday clears up

TONIGHT: We will see lots of rain showers and snow showers making their way across our area tonight and into the overnight and early morning hours. Snow is reserved only for the more mountainous regions in central ID and western WY. The snow level does decrease to about 5000 ft for these areas in the overnight hours so towns in surrounding valleys like Jackson could see snow. Everywhere else will only look to experience rain. Accumulations look to be light and not too major. Winds stay breezy tonight around 10-20 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the 30's for mostly everyone except central ID where low's could drop into the 20's.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Warm First Weekend of November – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, November 6

The first weekend of November is going to look and feel like the first weekend of October across the region, so enjoy it if you can. A large ridge of high pressure will set up shop over KELOLAND, keeping above average temperatures very much in place despite any cloud cover that comes along. With that said, however, record highs should remain generally safe.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trade wind weather to start the weekend

Moderate to breezy trades will bring some clouds and a few passing showers for windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours. The trade winds will slowly ease Sunday into Monday, then become light and variable Tuesday. The weather pattern will shift, with clouds and isolated interior showers triggered by afternoon sea breezes. The light winds are forecast to continue for the remainder of the coming week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Heatwave Kicks Off Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Our first weekend of November started out more like June than a month in fall! Denver’s high for Saturday shot up to 80 degrees. That is enough to break the daily high which was set back in 1934! Credit: CBS4 Saturday’s 80 degrees is also the second warmest November temperature in recorded history for the Mile High City! The warmest November day in recorded history happened just four years ago, on Nov. 27, 2017. Credit: CBS4 This temperature is extremely warm for this time of year where the normal high is in the upper 50s! The warm weekend is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure locked over the southern Rockies. Temperatures will again be flirting with record highs on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around the Denver Metro area. Denver’s record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1999. Credit: CBS4   Look for cooler weather to push in for the week ahead.  
DENVER, CO
fox26houston.com

Saturday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria Arango

Sunny, dry weather prevails through the middle of next week. After a seasonably cool weekend, we'll see a temporary warming trend at the start of the work week. Our next front looks to arrive on Thursday, bringing the return of cooler, fall like weather for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Saturday leading into Sunday weather forecast

Clocks are falling back and temperatures are crawling up. Watch for mornings to warm slowly as we start the work week. No rain in the forecast for Houston until the next front on Thursday. Southeast Texas should see another fine Fall weekend after the front clears.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful Fall weather continues Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool start, sunny skies and a south breeze brought us some fantastic fall weather Saturday afternoon. Temperatures warmed into the upper 60s to right around 70 for most of the metro, parts of central Nebraska warming into the low 70s! Norfolk topped out at 74 degrees, while farther west in Valentin, it felt almost like Summer with a high of 80! We will cool down fairly quickly after sunset, dropping back into the 50s and eventually 40s by around Midnight. Expect overnight lows in the middle 40s.
OMAHA, NE
mypanhandle.com

Evening Weather Forecast 11-6-21

While the chilly air is here for the night, the region will be quick to warm back up as we move towards the workweek. Tonight temperatures drop into the lower 40s for most places, with the chance that some inland areas will see 39 degrees. Your Sunday will feel just...
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Drier trade wind weather pattern for days ahead

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken over the next few days, gradually decreasing the trade wind strength through Tuesday. Expect brief passing showers in this trade wind regime, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. Lighter winds remain in the forecast starting […]
HONOLULU, HI
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunday Morning Outlook

Good evening, everyone! It’ll be a warm day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be moderate out of the South-Southwest today around 16 mph. Temperatures will be in the high 70’s and 80’s this afternoon for most of the viewing area. The high tomorrow will be around 81 degrees, and temperatures will stay warm […]
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy