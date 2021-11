Elon Musk has decided to launch a 24-hour Twitter poll that will determine whether he will sell 10% of his Tesla holdings to pay for taxes on unrealized gains. “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock,” Musk Tweeted around 3:15 PM EST on Saturday. The Tweet is accompanied by a poll, asking voters whether they support Musk’s decision to do this. “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes,” Musk added. “Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”

