It's Election Day in New Jersey, and it's a busy one. Voters will decide who will be governor the next four years between the incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, whether to expand college sports betting and who will represent them in Trenton with all state legislative seats on the ballot. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, as there are more ballot questions and local races, as well.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO