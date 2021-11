Paris Saint-Germain will look to make it 12 straight matches at the start of the Ligue 1 season without defeat on Friday night, when they face Lille OSC.It is a meeting of last season’s champions and the richest club in the country expected to win everything almost every year, which only serves to underline the scope of Lille’s achievements in 2021.This time around there’s a huge gap between the clubs already, PSG top by seven points and LOSC in 10th, with Mauricio Pochettino’s men heavy favourites to triumph here.Lionel Messi is still waiting for his first league goal for his...

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO