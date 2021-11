CONCORD – Michelle Marone, 52, of Middleton, pleaded guilty in federal court to access device fraud, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Marone’s boyfriend went missing in April 2019. Her boyfriend was receiving Social Security Disability Insurance payments that were deposited onto a debit card. The Social Security Administration was unaware of the boyfriend’s disappearance and continued to deposit funds onto the card each month. In June of 2020, Marone entered her boyfriend’s personal identifying information into an automated dialing system and obtained a replacement debit card, which she used over the next year to access the stored funds. She withdrew most of the funds from ATMs in Farmington and Rochester. Overall, Marone obtained $23,591.50 in benefits that she was not entitled to receive.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO