CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

LETTER: Leaders have failed common people

Herald & Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is obvious that the people we have relied on to protect and guide our community and country have failed us. This outbreak of hysteria over this has done nothing but cause a bad situation to become worse....

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former Trump aide Mark Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON — Mark Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump’s final White House chief of staff, failed to appear for a deposition Friday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meadows did not appear for the deposition on Capitol Hill, according to two sources familiar with...
POTUS
CBS News

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September

America's "Great Resignation" is continuing as the so-called "quits" rate — the percentage of workers who handed in their notice — rose to a record 3%, reflecting that 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, the government said on Friday. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 10.4 million...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Macon County, IL
Government
Decatur, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting Monday

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak virtually on Monday evening, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. The high-stakes meeting is likely to cover a range of topics including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change. The announcement came after the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at a United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common People

Comments / 0

Community Policy