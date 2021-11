Halloween 2021 is almost here, and new scary movies crowd the release window for late October as audiences seek the electric thrill of fear. Horror fans received Halloween Kills, the follow-up to the franchise reboot from 2018, on October 15, and still have Last Night in Soho and Antlers to look forward to. Both movies have kept horror fans’ mouths watering since their announcement and both saw multiple, extended delays of their release. Antlers was scheduled for an April 2020 release, and Last Night in Soho was meant for September 2020. They are now scheduled to be released on the same day. For more on Last Night in Soho, check out our breakdown of everything we know about the film. But for more on Antlers and how to watch it when it releases, keep on reading.

