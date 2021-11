In an ideal world, everyone would have a unique name. Identifying someone would be extremely easy because each person would have only one way to be referred to. Sadly, life doesn’t work like that. People have names, whether they be common or obscure. The odds that someone else goes by the same name as you are pretty high. In fact, there are 38 people with the same name as me. This means that on social media, it is almost impossible that your name is available to use as your handle, which in turn means you’ve got to get creative. Hoorah.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO