The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new outside linebacker on their practice squad on Wednesday as the team is signing Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to fill the open spot. As a member of the Falcons practice squad in 2018, Tuioti-Mariner worked his way up to play a significant rotational role across the team’s defensive line by 2020. The former undrafted free agent out of UCLA made the move from true defensive lineman to outside linebacker after the Falcons re-signed him before the 2021 Draft. He dropped significant weight during the offseason to make that move, and the Falcons began his transition to the outside linebacker position during training camp.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO