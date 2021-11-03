‘The Last Duel’ is a sturdy and weighty medieval epic

For the first time in 24 years, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunited to pen The Last Duel, which was directed by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott. The film is set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that focuses on the last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carouges and Jacques Le Gris. The duel takes place due to Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, who was violently assaulted by Le Gris, yet he actively denies the accusations. Marguerite refuses to stay silent over the heinous crime, with the trial by combat placing fate in God’s hands. The last vehicle that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote was Good Will Hunting, a box office success that went on to garner over $200 million worldwide based on a $10 million production budget, and the film was actually nominated for eight Academy Awards. Affleck and Damon walked out of the prestigious event with the best writing award. Coming in, The Last Duel had some solid critical backing, currently dawning a strong 87% on rotten tomatoes. With A-list talent attached both in front and behind the camera, this film should’ve been an easy success; however, The Last Duel barely made a dent in the box office, only seeing $4.8 million in the opening weekend. So, what happened? While there’s no confirmed answer on the reasoning behind The Last Duel’s disappointing opening weekend numbers, there are several factors that contributed to the weak sales. Obviously, the coronavirus is still one of them. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons the film failed to truly make a mark at the box office thus far.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO