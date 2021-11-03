CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Last Duel’ is a sturdy and weighty medieval epic

By Alvin Anand
Michigan Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Last Duel,” based on a true story, is set in the late 14th century and stars Jodie Comer (“Free Guy”) as Marguerite de Carrouges, Matt Damon (“Stillwater”) as her husband and knight Jean de Carrouges and Adam Driver (“Annette”) as fellow knight Jacques Le Gris. Marguerite accuses Le Gris of...

The Week

Kristen Stewart says only 5 of her movies are 'really good'

If you're looking to check out some really good Kristen Stewart movies, you only have a handful of options — according to Stewart herself. The Twilight star in an interview with the Sunday Times said she believes she's only made "five really good films," out of the "45 or 50 films" she's been in throughout her career. "Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work,'" she explained, per Page Six.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The 30 Best Time Travel Movies of All Time

Movies love to time travel. “Time is a flat circle,” said Rust Cohle, talking about the fourth dimension—or something. But in the case of popular media, the weird koan holds true: No matter how society progresses, or to what extent our technology matures, human beings are destined to repeat the same mistakes. Over and over and over again.
TRAVEL
Niner Times

Film Review: "The Last Duel"

Ridley Scott's historical epics all have a certain thrill and nostalgia types of stories that aren't made anymore. Films like "Robin Hood," "Kingdom of Heaven," and even "Gladiator" have a distinct style audiences have come to love. Enter his newest directorial effort, "The Last Duel," starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (who co-wrote the film). Our story follows Sir Jean de Carrouges (Damon), who goes to King Charles VI (Affleck) to bring forward a serious accusation against his squire (Driver). What follows is a question of honesty between three different perspectives written by three different writers (Damon, Affleck and Nicole Holofcener).
MOVIES
hhsbanner.com

The Last Duel

From history to Hollywood, The Last Duel, tells the story of noblewoman Marguerite de Carrouges, and the mystery that over 600 years later, has yet to be solved: Was she raped by the squire Jacques le Gris?. Reaching beyond this mystery is the shocking way that Marguerite’s story was essentially...
COMBAT SPORTS
TVOvermind

Why The Last Duel Was Mostly Ignored By Audiences

For the first time in 24 years, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunited to pen The Last Duel, which was directed by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott. The film is set in the midst of the Hundred Years War that focuses on the last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carouges and Jacques Le Gris. The duel takes place due to Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite, who was violently assaulted by Le Gris, yet he actively denies the accusations. Marguerite refuses to stay silent over the heinous crime, with the trial by combat placing fate in God’s hands. The last vehicle that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote was Good Will Hunting, a box office success that went on to garner over $200 million worldwide based on a $10 million production budget, and the film was actually nominated for eight Academy Awards. Affleck and Damon walked out of the prestigious event with the best writing award. Coming in, The Last Duel had some solid critical backing, currently dawning a strong 87% on rotten tomatoes. With A-list talent attached both in front and behind the camera, this film should’ve been an easy success; however, The Last Duel barely made a dent in the box office, only seeing $4.8 million in the opening weekend. So, what happened? While there’s no confirmed answer on the reasoning behind The Last Duel’s disappointing opening weekend numbers, there are several factors that contributed to the weak sales. Obviously, the coronavirus is still one of them. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons the film failed to truly make a mark at the box office thus far.
MOVIES
PopSugar

From Loose Waves to Tight Braids, The Last Duel Is Filled With Tiny Beauty Details That Tell a Larger Story

Content warning: The following story contains descriptions of sexual assault, as well as spoilers for the movie The Last Duel. The story behind The Last Duel is one we've heard time and time again: a woman is assaulted and the men around her make it about them. The latest film from Hollywood BFFs Matt Damon and Ben Affleck centers around Jean de Carrouges (Damon); his bestie-turned-enemy, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver); and his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Split into three parts, the audience is taken through several years of war, love, and hate, until de Carrouges and Le Gris finally come to blows in one of the last judiciary duels in France over the charge of Marguerite's reported rape. A lot happens in between then, but at its core this plot lives and breathes because of Comer's performance as Marguerite.
MOVIES
No Film School

Watch Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener Break Down 'The Last Duel' Script

The Last Duel is a masterclass in perspective and character development. One of the most interesting movies in years is Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. It's a challenging film that gathers three different perspectives leading up to and after a crime. Scott's direction is incredible and nuanced, but it couldn't have gotten there with great writing.
MOVIES
martincitytelegraph.com

Last Duel is an impressive tale from three perspectives

A two-and-a-half-hour historical drama centered on a rape allegation. It doesn’t exactly scream come to the movies, but for those who invest the time, they’ll be rewarded with a rich, sprawling, and impactful epic with a lot to say. And yes, it ends with a duel. The story is set...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

'Dune,' 'The French Dispatch,' 'The Last Duel' Among Competition Lineup for Camerimage

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” with cinematography by Greig Fraser, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” with cinematography by Robert D. Yeoman, and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” with cinematography by Dariusz Wolski, are among the movies selected in the main competition section of EnergaCamerimage. The 29th edition of the festival, which focuses on the art of cinematography, runs Nov. 13-20 in Toruń, Poland.
MOVIES
Daily Nebraskan

REVIEW: ‘The Last Duel’ stuns with ambition, stumbles with subtlety

“The Last Duel” is an ambitious two-and-a-half-hour long epic that, while gorgeously detailed, lacks nuanced thematic material and feels somewhat condescending with its heavy-handed message. “The Last Duel” is the latest film from legendary and prolific director Ridley Scott, best known for the sci-fi classics “Alien” and “Blade Runner,” and...
MOVIES
montanakaimin.com

‘The Last Duel’ provides a much needed break from tired blockbusters

It’s no secret October has been stuffed to the brim with movie releases. Major blockbuster releases like “Dune,” “Halloween” and “James Bond” have dominated the movie world recently, but that does NOT mean they are the only ones to look out for. In all that chaos, it’s easy to see...
MOVIES
dailyutahchronicle.com

Personal and Objective Truth as Explored by ‘The Last Duel’

“The truth does not matter. There is only the power of men.”. The above line is spoken by Nicole de Buchard (Harriet Walter) in the early minutes of Ridley Scott’s latest film, “The Last Duel.” It is a line that foreshadows the films narrative stakes, and it is a line that really stuck with me as I left the theatre.
COMBAT SPORTS
Michigan Daily

‘The French Dispatch’: The wonderful Wes Anderson delivers another gem

In the second story of Wes Anderson’s latest film “The French Dispatch” — “The Concrete Masterpiece” — an argument between deranged convict and artist Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro, “Sicario”) and art dealer Julian Cadazio (Adrien Brody, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) lays out Wes Anderson’s approach to his own work perfectly. The two bicker back and forth for a bit over whether Rosenthaler should sell his painting, and Cadazio says something to the effect of “the job of an artist is to sell his work.” Rosenthaler reluctantly agrees to start selling his work, but he never lets the money influence what he creates.
MOVIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘The Last Duel’: An experienced cast

“The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer is a recalibration of our romanticized constructions of medieval knighthood. In this iteration, battles are fought for predetermined payments, women are subjugated for petty desires, and religious fealty is a pretext for hypocrisy and barbarity. With...
MOVIES
Variety

Monochrome and Women Reign in Cinematography Race

Wins at Toronto and Middleburg film festivals pushed Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” into front-runner status. The visually stunning, heartwarming film shot by Haris Zambarloukos is so deliciously rich that this film could walk home with a few statues come 2022. Multiple contenders, also shot in black-and-white, could find themselves in the running. There is Robbie Ryan, whose lush camerawork in Mike Mill’s “C’mon C’mon” has been receiving praise for the dreamy images in the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer. Eduard Grau added warm textures to Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut “Passing.” Close-ups were key to this tale of colorism. Bruno Delbonnel gave a noir-esque feel to...
MOVIES
Variety

From Joan Jett to Princess Diana: Kristen Stewart’s 10 Best Performances

After attending the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals in the summer, Kristen Stewart’s highly anticipated interpretation of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” is finally here. Generating an immense amount of Oscar buzz for her performance, along with the visual artistry demonstrated by the film’s impressive artisans, it felt like a good time to remind people this is not Stewart’s first dramatic and awards-worthy rodeo.
MOVIES

