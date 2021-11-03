CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Jones says McAuliffe campaign doesn't 'fit with the times'

Omak Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Van Jones shares what...

www.omakchronicle.com

hudsontv.com

Murphy Campaign Manager Says It’s Time Ciattarelli Concedes

Governor Phil Murphy’s Campaign Manager Mollie Binotto released the following opinion on Monday morning regarding Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s refusal to concede the New Jersey governor’s election to Murphy:. The Status of Election Results in the New Jersey Gubernatorial Election. Overcoming historical trends and a challenging national environment, Governor Phil Murphy...
ELECTIONS
New York Post

AOC says McAuliffe lost Virginia because of ‘super moderated campaign’

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed the Democratic loss in Virginia’s gubernatorial election on Terry McAuliffe failing to “energize a progressive base” through his “100% super moderated campaign.”. During an Instagram Story posted Wednesday evening in which the New York Democrat highlighted several Democratic wins across the nation, Ocasio-Cortez accused McAuliffe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
news4sanantonio.com

AOC says McAuliffe lost because he didn't energize a 'progressive base'

WASHINGTON (TND) — Second-term Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to social media this week to tell Virginia Democrats their gubernatorial candidate, Terry McAuliffe, lost because his campaign was too moderate. Conversely, Democratic political strategist James Carville, who has been in politics for roughly 40 years, rebuked that notion, blaming “stupid...
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Van Jones Says ‘This May Be the End’ of Terry McAuliffe’s Career: Youngkin ‘Was Able to Run as a Champion for Parents’

CNN’s Van Jones ripped into Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign, as returns came back in favor of Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Anchor Anderson Cooper posed a question to Jones following CNN’s showing of McAuliffe’s speech late on Tuesday evening, asking for his comment on what he made of the content, or lack thereof.
ELECTIONS
Washington Times

McAuliffe doesn't live in the same world as voters do

When Terry McAuliffe declared for governor last December, Democrats in and out of Virginia saw him as a slam duck winner over Republican Glenn Youngkin. Mr. McAuliffe sees himself as the once and future Governor of Virginia, but the voters of the Commonwealth may shatter that vision on November 2nd.
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

McAuliffe says Virginia election 'is not about Trump' after making former President central figure in campaign

Terry McAuliffe claimed on Saturday that the Virginia gubernatorial election is "not about Trump" -- even though the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has invoked the former Republican President perhaps more than any other political figure. The comment, which belies the fact that tying Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin to Trump has been...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

McAuliffe campaign scrambled to 'kill' Fox News story, emails reveal

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Team McAuliffe emails reveal effort to 'kill this' Fox News story. Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's campaign raised eyebrows by spending nearly $60,000 to hire a high-profile attorney known for masterminding election-related legal challenges.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Derrick

McAuliffe, Youngkin campaigning at frenetic pace in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set for a final day of campaigning at a frenetic pace ahead of Tuesday’s finale in the competitive and closely watched race for governor. Both candidates are expected to crisscross the commonwealth Monday, each with stops in Roanoke,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

McAuliffe says times demand experienced leadership

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - During a recent campaign stop in Richmond, Terry McAuliffe toured a new Boys and Girls Club teen center that will offer training in technology, and trades. It’s the kind of investment he says Virginia will need to make sure all Virginians participate in, in a post-COVID...
RICHMOND, VA
Daily News-Record

McAuliffe Makes Campaign Stop In Harrisonburg

When Terry McAuliffe was elected Virginia’s governor in 2013, he was a Democrat working with a Republican-led General Assembly. Since his term ended in 2018, the makeup of Virginia’s General Assembly has shifted to a Democrat-controlled body for the last two years, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is excited to see what McAuliffe can accomplish with an all-Democratic executive branch.
HARRISONBURG, VA
