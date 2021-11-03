CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Volleyball Sectionals: Flying Eagles sweep Spartans and Red Devils

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lo2EV_0ckr999o00

Gallery by Heather Belcher

Tuesday was far from do or die for the Woodrow Wilson volleyball team.

However, two wins on the first night of Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament play would put the Flying Eagles in an ideal position heading to Thursday’s championship match.

Woodrow Wilson accomplished that task without dropping a set.

After beating Oak Hill 3-0 in the opening match, the Flying Eagles swept its longtime rival Greenbrier East by the same margin.

“These were big wins and anytime you play East its a big win,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Bre Rhodes said. “To win the first meeting with it being double-elimination is crucial.”

East dispatched Princeton 3-0 in its first match and was confident it could derail the Flying Eagles. Unfortunately for the Spartans, they did not match their opponents energy from the opening serve.

Leading 8-7, Woodrow Wilson began to flex its muscle in the middle behind ZaMahya Moss and Olivia Ziolkowski who would frustrate East all night.

A kill from Moss and back-to-back blocks from Ziolkowski preceded an ace from Abby Wooton and Woodrow was off and running.

“Olivia and ZaMahya are especially great with their defense. I see their blocking as both offense and defense,” senior Elysia Salon said. “They help us out so much. We can move around their defense because they are so reliable. When they play well, we all play well and feed off each other.”

While her teammates were blockading the middle, Salon was dropping bombs from all over the floor. In the first set win, the senior hitter nailed seven winners to keep East at bay.

“We started off a little timid and was just kinda waiting on them to make some mistakes,” Greenbrier East head coach Matt Sauvage said. “Then in the second set they started out making some mistakes. We finally got aggressive and were able to push a lead out.”

Trailing 16-14 in set two, East appeared to grab the momentum after a Woodrow service error. Nevaeh Wooding then tied the set with a kill before giving East the lead with a huge block. A kill from Ella Asbury made it a two point lead which the Spartans held late in the set.

At the crucial point in the set where the match could have swayed back in East’s favor, the Spartans became its own worst enemy.

“Towards the end of the second set, we backed off again, instead of keeping our foot on the pedal,” Sauvage said. “The second set is on us. The first and third set, they just outplayed us. I would like to have an excuse for it, but they just outplayed us.”

With a free ball and a chance to push the lead to three, East committed the first of four unforced errors to fall behind, 24-22. Moss sealed the Woodrow comeback with a blast that could not be handled by the Spartan defenders.

“”We have talked about situations like that and practiced winning when we are down. They did what they needed to do to get the win. It was an all-around effort from the players on the bench to the players on the court. Everybody did what they were supposed to do tonight,” Rhodes said.

A blast from Salon, along with another block from Ziolkowski and an ace from Emily Gallaher set the tone early in set three.

Each time East would appear to be making a run, Salon was there with the key play for her team on a night where she achieved her 1,000th career kill.

“That was the best match I have played in a long time. It might have been the best I have ever played,” Salon said. “Someone always has to step up and it can be anyone on the team. It can be a freshman to a senior. It just turns out sometime that I am the one to step up at key moments.”

Salons effort and impact may have been best exemplified by her play following a big block from Gracie Gumm gave East some hope, down 18-13.

A dig from Salon saved a crucial point before Abby Dillon set her on the back row. Salon’s blast killed the Spartans rally in its tracks.

Quietly moving around the floor, Dillon has been a huge part of Woodrow’s success. In the win Tuesday, Dillon handed out her 1,000th assist in just her freshman season.

Woodrow ended the match where it started with a kill from Moss, two blocks from Ziolkowski and an ace from Wooton.

“The win was great because I felt like as a team, we really came together. We played as a team and not like six individuals,” Salon said. “That was something we struggled with this season. I see everyone’s talent and potential and I think we can be even better.”

Greenbrier East rebounded in the elimination round to defeat Princeton and advance to the sectional championship match Thursday. One win by the Flying Eagles will secure them the title, while East will need two victories to be sectional champions.

By advancing to the championship match Woodrow and East have both already secured a berth in Saturday’s regional championship to be played at George Washington High School.

Comments / 0

Related
The Register-Herald

Eagles fight off Spartans

OAK HILL — When Woodrow Wilson volleyball coach Bre Rhodes said there is no sigh of relief when it comes to Greenbrier East, she knew what she was talking about. The Flying Eagles were able to defeat their rivals in straight sets to win the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship Thursday night. But even as Woodrow controlled certain points of the game, the leads never felt strong.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Volleyball: Flying Eagles on a roll heading to states

Earning a trip to the state tournament in any sport is always a difficult task. Toss in losing five key seniors to graduation from the previous season and that task might seem impossible. That was not the case this year for the Woodrow Wilson volleyball team under head coach Bre...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
advantagenews.com

Eagles boys and girls at XC Sectionals

-0- The boys and girls cross country sectionals will be run tomorrow (SAT). The regionals were held last weekend around the state. The Civic Memorial Eagles boys and girls teams advanced out of the Class 2A Highland Regional to Saturday's Decatur Sectional. The all-regional team included C.M. Eagles - Hannah...
SPORTS
myalbertlea.com

Knights and Panthers move on in Section Volleyball

(Picture of the Alden Conger Volleyball team after their win, picture from Alden Conger Student Council’s Facebook page) 14th seed Glenville Emmons 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-9) -Alden Conger will face the 3rd seed Kenyon Wanmingo in the Quarterfinals on Saturday at 11:30am at the Rochester Civic Center. In Section 2A.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Sectionals#Oak Hill#The Flying Eagles#Princeton 3 0
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

JSerra girls volleyball sweeps Etiwanda, advances to first section title match

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO — The JSerra girls volleyball team took another step on its historic journey. Monday, the Lions faced one of their biggest hurdles, an Etiwanda team known for its blocking prowess. JSerra’s attackers were not fazed, however, and often used that block to their advantage. JSerra dominated the first two sets and rallied in the third to post a 25-17, 25-16, 29-27 sweep in a Division 3 semifinal match.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Intelligencer

Red Devils Victorious In Round One

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — If Brett McLean said it once this week, he said it a thousand times. The veteran St. Clairsville head coach cautioned his team and basically anyone who would listen to not judge Newark Licking Valley by its record (2-7) or its seed (15). Even after he watched...
FOOTBALL
waxahachietx.com

Volleyball roundup: Red Oak preps for playoffs with road sweep

WACO — Gracie Lee and Kennedy Washington each notched 17 kills as the Red Oak Lady Hawks closed out the 2021 regular season on Tuesday night with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of Waco University on the road, moving above the .500 mark for the first time since mid-August. The...
RED OAK, TX
fsurams.com

Lancers Sweep Volleyball on Senior Day

Framingham, Mass.– The Worcester State University volleyball team defeated Framingham State 3-0 this afternoon in MASCAC action at the Athletic Center. Prior to the contest the Rams honored their three athletes playing in their final season: Brandee Thomas, Jamiyae Mattress & Morgan Failla. THE BASICS:. - Score: Worcester State 3, Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailyegyptian.com

Redbirds sweep Saluki Volleyball

Illinois State traveled to Davies Gym on Friday, Oct. 29 to play Southern Illinois a Missouri Valley Conference matchup. ISU would go on to sweep the Salukis, winning in three sets. The first set was dominated by the Redbirds, as they jumped out to an early lead and never looked...
ILLINOIS STATE
losaltosonline.com

Girls Volleyball Roundup: Spartans stun, then get No. 1

What a way to enter the playoffs. The Mountain View High girls volleyball team capped the regular season with its biggest win of the season – a five-set decision over a Los Gatos squad on the cusp of going undefeated in league. “Definitely a great stepping stone for starting the...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
tlubulldogs.com

Volleyball Sweeps Centenary

SEGUIN, TX -- Texas Lutheran volleyball remained unbeaten at home with a 3-0 sweep of Centenary College (LA), 25-14, 25-13, 25-7, Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. The win marked Texas Lutheran's 11th sweep of the season. Madison Weisinger (Friendswood/Friendswood) led the Bulldogs with 10 kills, finishing with a .500 hitting...
SEGUIN, TX
Lakefield Standard

Huskies sweep Eagles in sub-section semifinals

The top-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team swept fourth-seeded Windom in the South Section 3AA semifinals Monday, winning by scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-9. JCC used a 6-0 in the first set to turn a 14-13 lead into a 20-13 advantage, then finished the second set on a 14-3 run after leading just 11-10.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
houseofsparky.com

ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils sweep Cal, earn fourth-straight win

It only took that breakthrough win. Arizona State volleyball (12-10, 5-6 Pac-12) continued to roll on Friday. The Sun Devils swept Cal (7-15, 0-11) 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-17) for their fourth straight win. In Arizona State’s most convincing win of conference play, a different face led the offensive attack. Freshman...
ARIZONA STATE
x1071.com

Girls volleyball sectional semifinal scores

You can find the full list of Thursday’s girls volleyball sectional semifinal scores and the brackets here. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
VOLLEYBALL
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy