Melvin Carter Projected To Win St. Paul Mayoral Race

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Incumbent St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is projected to hold his position for another four years after earning about 62% of the first-choice votes.

With all precincts reporting as of Wednesday morning, the closest runners-up in first-choice votes were Dino Guerin with 13% and Paul Langenfeld with 9%.

Carter made history when he became the state capitol’s first Black mayor in 2017.

In his first term, the Democrat raised St. Paul’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and established the People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot, a program which gives 150 struggling families $500 a month for 18 months. He also helped launch CollegeBound St. Paul, which gives every child born in the city a $50 college savings account.

However, he also faced a heated debate over the city’s garbage collection and concerns about gun violence .

Carter was endorsed by Gov. Tim Walz. He faced challenges from seven candidates: Miki Frost, Dino Guerin, Bill Hosko, Dora Jones-Robinson, Paul Langenfeld, Abu Nayeem, and Scott Evans Wergin.

JT2021
8d ago

St. Paul is doomed. he ran off the Police Chief by not supporting what the police needs.

