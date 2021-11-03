CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How are the seasons affecting your playlist?

By Cameron Gunnoe
 4 days ago
Experts believe that the changing of the seasons directly affects the way we listen to music.

People have consistently turned to music as a source of entertainment, comfort, and inspiration throughout the course of documented human existence. In fact, there exists evidence which suggests that music was performed and enjoyed even during prehistoric times. Uncovered artifacts indicate that indeed our ancestors’ penchant to feel the beat was not all that dissimilar to our own. These discoveries include artwork depicting musical performance, as well as crude instruments constructed from bone, such as percussion instruments and flutes. However, it is likely that the very first forms of human musical expression were conducted through application of the human body by methods such as clapping, stomping, and manipulation of the human voice.

This lends credence to the idea that the creation of music is not simply a procedural function – a means to an end. Rather, it is the physical manifestation of the things which, both consciously and subconsciously, constitute our very humanity. The peculiar way a guitarist might hold his pick, the way a drummer may inadvertently drag the tempo at the end of each measure; it is these types of idiosyncrasies which endow music with the means to engage listeners on an emotional level. These elements allow us to feel a powerful kinship with people we often have never even met, because on some level we hear ourselves within the rhythms and the melodies of the chosen soundtrack for our day to day lives. This speaks to a common thread which moves through our species and bonds us together in our shared predicament of navigating a daunting, and oftentimes unsavory, world.

The unifying nature of music is a fascinating concept, a world to be explored in and of itself. But if the goings-on of those behind the music we know and love have such a significant effect on the way we engage with said music, would our own engagement with the world around us not also have a profound effect on our relationship with the art we consume? One would be correct in this assumption, as a study by psychologist Terry Pettijohn revealed that those experiencing more substantial challenges in their own lives tended to gravitate toward reflective music featuring more deliberate artistic expression, while those in stable, less worrisome periods of life preferred less sincere music which presented at higher tempos.

The Environmental Security Hypothesis suggests that, rather than existing as a fixed criteria, a person’s perception of what constitutes a suitable mate is prone to shift in conjunction with the changing of their environment. As such, it stands to reason that the same should be true in regard to the music which people find engaging at different points in their lives. While the vast variation of circumstances in the lives of people around the globe render the prospect of detecting a significant behavioral pattern untenable in the context of this theory, it is possible to hone in on specific factors which simultaneously affect a great deal of the population.

The four seasons as they are experienced and recognized by most are spring, summer, fall, and winter. Each season brings about its own set of changes and challenges to which folks must regularly adapt. During the winter months, days get shorter and temperatures plummet, whereas the opposite is true during the summer, leaving those subjected to the whims of mother nature to adjust their own lives accordingly. While some people are aware of the emotional change that can be brought about by the changing of the weather, (Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, regularly affects a percentage of the population,) it can be easy to slip into what most see as a recurring routine each year without being cognizant of just how substantial the effects of these changes are.

Consider the contrast between standard summer and winter routines. Many people have children who are, by necessity, forced inside much of the time once temperatures drop, limiting their social and developmental opportunities significantly. Snow and ice often prevent school, and sometimes even work, from occurring at all, which after enough time can begin to make a home feel more like a prison than a haven. Due to the limits placed by colder weather upon the scope of the physical world as we experience it, things tend to slow down, opening up much more time for personal reflection and creating the need for non-physical means by which to occupy the mind. Essentially, the winter months can bring about, to an extent, the previously discussed conditions which push people toward more serious, and complex music.

The summer months, of course, preside over a much more accessible world and to many are representative of opportunity itself, particularly as it pertains to socialization. More things to do in a day create fuller schedules, leaving little time for contemplation and self-analysis. Further research by Pettijohn indeed confirmed that during the summer months people are more likely to seek out rhythmic and energetic music such as electronica, hip-hop, and dance music, while the winter months bring about a propensity for more complex and serious composition.

However, this is not a phenomenon which deals exclusively in the extremes of the summer heat and the chill of winter. Fall in particular is a season of immense change each year for many people. Along with the drop of the temperature and gradual shortening of days, students’ annual return to school represents an intense shift in routine for both students and parents, as well as presenting a litany of new challenges and opportunities which range from exciting to terrifying. Couple these factors with the conclusion of daylight savings time and the imminent approach of the holiday season, as well as winter itself, and fall becomes a more complicated endeavor than one might initially assume.

The correlation between our state of being and the music to which we turn for comfort is well established, but the effect of the changing of the seasons on the former affects the latter so substantially that an intrinsic link between the two variables is all but indubitably discernable. This phenomenon is not entirely outside the realm of influence, however, as Pettijohn’s research suggests that those struggling with challenges brought about by the changing of the seasons may be able to counteract these feelings to a degree by engaging with music representative of how they hope feel rather than how they are actively feeling. For example, a person struggling with the slower pace of the winter months may get some relief from playing more uptempo music with less emotional depth. So if the cooling of the air has you feeling downcast and lethargic, make like our ancient ancestors and find a beat!

